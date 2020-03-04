California announces first coronavirus death, bringing US fatalities to at least 11

People buy water, food and toilet paper at a store, as they begin to stockpile essentials from fear that supplies will be affected by the spread of the COVID-19, coronavirus, outbreak across the country, in Los Angeles, California on February 29, 2020.

Local health officials in California announced Wednesday the state's first COVID-19 death, bringing U.S. fatalities to at least 11.

The patient was an elderly adult with underlying health conditions, county officials said, adding that the person was the second confirmed COVID-19 case in the county and is now the first death related to the virus in the state.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of this patient," Placer County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson said in a statement. "While we have expected more cases, this death is an unfortunate milestone in our efforts to fight this disease, and one that we never wanted to see."

County officials said the patient was likely exposed during international travel from Feb. 11 to Feb. 21 on a Princess cruise ship that departed from San Francisco and traveled to Mexico. Placer county said the patient was in isolation at Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center.

