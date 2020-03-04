It may get harder for consumers to tell how some financial advisors get paid

The group that oversees certified financial planners is making it tougher for consumers looking for a new advisor to find out how a particular CFP gets paid.

The CFP Board of Standards — a nonprofit that governs the CFP designation, held by 86,000 financial advisors in the U.S. — erased a part of its consumer-facing website that allowed the public to search for a financial planner based on compensation type.

Consumers had previously been able to filter results in the group's Find A CFP Professional search service based on whether an advisor receives commissions, a flat fee or a combination of commissions and fees.

Fee-only planners are fiduciaries, meaning they must put a client's interests first when making a recommendation. They charge a flat fee for financial advice that stays the same regardless of the mutual fund or annuity they recommend, for example.

Brokers, who earn commissions, are beholden to a less rigorous advice standard. It can be more financially advantageous to work with a broker when, say, buying a stock you plan to hold for the long term, since there isn't a recurring fee.

The CFP Board told financial planners in a March 2 e-mail that the compensation information was "not very specific or helpful to consumers" and that the best way for consumers to select an advisor is "to have a conversation with their prospective advisor."

The move comes as advisor compensation has become a hot-button issue among federal regulators in Washington, as well as across many states. Some have aimed to rein in conflicts of interest among brokers, whom they claim recommend certain financial products, like mutual funds and annuities, based on which pays the highest commission and not which is best for a client.

The CFP Board move sparked criticism from the ranks of financial planners, with some claiming the group is reducing transparency and bowing to pressure from big brokerage firms, which generally earn a large share of revenue from sales commissions.