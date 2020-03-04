Facebook is giving free ads to the WHO and taking down 'conspiracy theories' about coronavirus

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday that the social network will give the World Health Organization free advertising for its coronavirus response and take down false claims about the virus.

Users who search for coronavirus on Facebook, will see a pop-up that directs them to the WHO or local health authority for the latest information on the outbreak. Those in a country where the WHO has reported person-to-person transmission, will see see that information in their News Feed.

In a Facebook post, Zuckerberg said that the WHO will get free ads and the social network will give "millions more in ad credits" to other organizations too.

The Facebook founder also said the company will remove "false claims and conspiracy theories that have been flagged by leading global health organizations."

"We're also blocking people from running ads that try to exploit the situation — for example, claiming that their product can cure the disease," he added.