Coronavirus live updates: New Zealand confirms second case, says outbreak risk remains low

Global cases: At least 91,700, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization

Global deaths: At least 3,100, according to the latest figures from the WHO This is a live blog. Please check back for updates. All times below are in Beijing time.

8:29 am: New Zealand confirms second case

New Zealand's health ministry confirmed a woman in her 30s who recently returned to Auckland from northern Italy has the coronavirus — the country's second case. It said, however, the woman "doesn't require hospital level care." New Zealand said the woman is self-isolated at home with "appropriate clinical support," a protocol it said is an "appropriate response for people with mild to moderate symptoms." The ministry maintained that "with continued vigilance the chance of widespread community outbreak is expected to remain low." — Wang

A general view of passengers arriving at Auckland International Airport on February 5, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. Michael Ng | Getty Images

8:17 am: Hong Kong cuts rate

Hong Kong Monetary Authority cut its base rate by 50 basis points to 1.5%. That move follows the U.S. Federal Reserve's surprise emergency rate cut. The Hong Kong dollar is pegged to the greenback. The U.S. central bank said in a statement, "The coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity." — Wang All times below are in Eastern time.

6:32 pm: Berkeley, California reports first case, declares emergency

A resident of Berkeley, California, tested positive for the virus — the college town's first confirmed case, local health officials said. City Manager Dee Williams-Ridley proclaimed a local emergency, giving the city access to more resources to help contain any local cases. "While the risk of infection remains low, the expanded presence of the virus in our community is a reality we should all prepare for," City of Berkeley Health Officer Dr. Lisa Hernandez said in a statement. —Kopecki

5:57 pm: Regeneron CEO hopes to have coronavirus vaccine ready for human testing possibly by this summer

Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer told CNBC the pharmaceutical company hopes to have its coronavirus treatment produced and ready for human testing possibly by August. "How quickly that can deployed will depend on some of the early data that we have, some animal data, what we will see in patients," Schleifer said on "The Exchange." "I think that we can get a lot done very quickly." — Stankiewicz

4:53 pm: World Bank approves $12 billion in emergency financing to help poor nations