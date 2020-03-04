Coronavirus live updates: New Zealand confirms second case, says outbreak risk remains low

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates.
All times below are in Beijing time.
New Zealand's health ministry confirmed a woman in her 30s who recently returned to Auckland from northern Italy has the coronavirus — the country's second case. It said, however, the woman "doesn't require hospital level care."
New Zealand said the woman is self-isolated at home with "appropriate clinical support," a protocol it said is an "appropriate response for people with mild to moderate symptoms." The ministry maintained that "with continued vigilance the chance of widespread community outbreak is expected to remain low." — Wang
Hong Kong Monetary Authority cut its base rate by 50 basis points to 1.5%. That move follows the U.S. Federal Reserve's surprise emergency rate cut. The Hong Kong dollar is pegged to the greenback.
The U.S. central bank said in a statement, "The coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity." — Wang
All times below are in Eastern time.
A resident of Berkeley, California, tested positive for the virus — the college town's first confirmed case, local health officials said. City Manager Dee Williams-Ridley proclaimed a local emergency, giving the city access to more resources to help contain any local cases. "While the risk of infection remains low, the expanded presence of the virus in our community is a reality we should all prepare for," City of Berkeley Health Officer Dr. Lisa Hernandez said in a statement. —Kopecki
Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer told CNBC the pharmaceutical company hopes to have its coronavirus treatment produced and ready for human testing possibly by August. "How quickly that can deployed will depend on some of the early data that we have, some animal data, what we will see in patients," Schleifer said on "The Exchange." "I think that we can get a lot done very quickly." — Stankiewicz
The World Bank approved $12 billion in emergency financing to help poor nations with the health costs and economic impact of the outbreak, the organization said. "We are working to provide a fast, flexible response based on developing country needs in dealing with the spread of COVID-19," World Bank Group President David Malpass said in a statement. The money is intended to help the poorest and most at-risk nations fight the virus, which has spread to at least 74 countries across the globe, and will be used to provide emergency financing, technical assistance and policy advice. The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank said on Monday they stood ready to help member countries deal with the coronavirus outbreak, including through emergency funding. — Kopecki
Read CNBC's coverage from the U.S. overnight: U.S. death toll hits 9 as mortality rate of COVID-19 rises
— CNBC's Dawn Kopecki and Kevin Stankiewicz contributed to this report.