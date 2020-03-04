What to watch today: Dow to rebound, Biden's comeback and coronavirus mortality rate rises

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a strong rebound Wednesday on Wall Street as moderate Democrat Joe Biden scored major Super Tuesday wins in the race for his party's presidential nomination. The Dow fell 785 points in a volatile session Tuesday, closing in a correction. (CNBC)
* 10-year Treasury yield around 1% after Tuesday's historic plunge below that level (CNBC)
* Weekly mortgage refinances spike 26% as interest rates tank on coronavirus fears (CNBC)
The Dow was all over the map, with an intraday gain of nearly 400 points and loss of almost 1,000 points after Tuesday morning's emergency 0.5% interest rate cut by the Fed. The market expects the central bank to do more as global cases of coronavirus continue to climb. (CNBC)
* 'Politics doesn't enter the room,' Fed's Mester says after Trump tweets (CNBC)
* Market rout didn't force US rate cut — but it was noted, says Mester (CNBC)
ADP's private-sector jobs report showed of 183,000 positions in February. On Friday, the government issues its latest month employment report. This afternoon, the Fed issues its region-by-region look at the economy called the Beige Book at 2 p.m. ET. (CNBC)
The World Health Organization said the mortality rate for coronavirus is 3.4% globally, higher than previous estimates of about 2%. By comparison, the 2002-2003 SARS outbreak killed nearly 1 in 10 infected people. The common flu in the U.S. has a mortality rate of 0.1%. (CNBC)
* Researchers in China find that two different types of the new coronavirus could be causing infections worldwide (CNBC)
More than 93,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide, including 3,198 deaths, though the vast majority of infections and deaths are still in China, where the virus originated in late December. Italy will temporarily close schools, according to local media.
Amazon (AMZN) confirmed that an employee in one of its Seattle offices tested positive for the coronavirus. The office is in downtown Seattle on 9th Avenue, according to a search on Google Maps. It is not Amazon's headquarters office, which is located on 7th Avenue. (CNBC)
* GE to take up to $500 million cashflow hit from coronavirus, but sticks to targets and shares surge (Reuters)
* Ross Stores warns on outlook, citing "supply chain disruptions in China" due to coronavirus
Biden won nine of the 14 Super Tuesday states holding primaries and caucuses, including delegate-rich Texas. However, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who led the delegate count heading into Tuesday's contests, was leading in California. (NBC News)
No matter who emerges with the most delegates, Biden and Sanders are the clear front-runners. Billionaire former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who joined the race late and banked his personal war chest on Super Tuesday races, won only in American Samoa. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren also had a weak showing, losing her home state to Biden. (CNBC)
* Alabama GOP Senate primary goes to runoff: Jeff Sessions vs Tommy Tuberville (CNBC)
* Trump tweets on Super Tuesday, blasting Biden and Elizabeth Warren (USA Today)
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) has tapped Walgreens Boots Alliance's (WBA) Chief Merchandising Officer Joe Hartsig to become its chief merchant, CNBC has learned, reporting to Chief Executive Mark Tritton. The hiring, expected to be announced today, is effective immediately.
Nordstrom (JWN) shares were sinking in the premarket after the fashion retailer missed expectations on earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter. Nordstrom also announced that Erik Nordstrom will become its sole CEO. Pete Nordstrom will now serve as president and chief brand officer.
Urban Outfitters (URBN) shares were falling after the trendy clothing retailer delivered worse-than-expected per share earnings in the fourth quarter. Margins also disappointed. Revenue matched forecasts.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) shares were under pressure after the company reported fiscal first-quarter revenue that came in below estimates. HPE's per-share earnings of 44 cents were in-line with expectations.
Ambarella (AMBA) shares were rising in premarket trading after the video chip manufacturer issued a rosier first-quarter revenue forecast. Ambarella also beat estimates on fourth-quarter adjusted earnings. Q4 revenue matched expectations.
Running brand Hoka is releasing the biggest shoe in the marketplace tomorrow. It's so big you can't even drive in it. The shoe called, Tennine, is designed to make downhill running easier and faster. Hoka, a French company created in 2009, was bought by UGG-owner Decker Outdoor (DECK) in 2013. (CNBC)