What to watch today: Dow to rebound, Biden's comeback and coronavirus mortality rate rises

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) has tapped Walgreens Boots Alliance's (WBA) Chief Merchandising Officer Joe Hartsig to become its chief merchant, CNBC has learned, reporting to Chief Executive Mark Tritton. The hiring, expected to be announced today, is effective immediately. Nordstrom (JWN) shares were sinking in the premarket after the fashion retailer missed expectations on earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter. Nordstrom also announced that Erik Nordstrom will become its sole CEO. Pete Nordstrom will now serve as president and chief brand officer. Urban Outfitters (URBN) shares were falling after the trendy clothing retailer delivered worse-than-expected per share earnings in the fourth quarter. Margins also disappointed. Revenue matched forecasts. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) shares were under pressure after the company reported fiscal first-quarter revenue that came in below estimates. HPE's per-share earnings of 44 cents were in-line with expectations. Ambarella (AMBA) shares were rising in premarket trading after the video chip manufacturer issued a rosier first-quarter revenue forecast. Ambarella also beat estimates on fourth-quarter adjusted earnings. Q4 revenue matched expectations.

WATERCOOLER