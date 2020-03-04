European markets to open slightly higher as investors monitor virus spread and Fed's surprise cut

European markets are expected to open broadly higher Wednesday following the U.S. Federal Reserve's surprise rate cut on Tuesday.

London's FTSE index is seen opening 9 points higher at 6,718, Germany's DAX is expected to open 43 points higher at 11,957, the French CAC up 13 points at 5,383, but Italy's FTSE MIB is seen opening 114 points lower at 21,665, according to IG.

Global markets will be continuing to react to the U.S. Federal Reserve announcing an emergency 50 basis point cut to interest rates on Tuesday. Europe's Stoxx 600 initially rose more than 3% on the news, but later pared gains to close 1.2% higher. In the U.S., stocks also initially rose but then fell sharply in volatile trading.

In Asia, stocks were mixed in Wednesday afternoon trade following the tumble overnight. South Korea's Kospi led gains among major Asian markets as it jumped 2.09%.

The rate cut was seen as a reaction to the global coronavirus outbreak but also increasing market anxiety over its spread.

In China, a total of 80,270 people have been infected, with 49,856 people discharged and 2,981 dead, according to government figures while South Korea's total confirmed cases stands at 5,328 as the death toll climbed to 32, according to KCDC data.

On Wednesday, U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher Wednesday open as early voting on Super Tuesday showed former Vice President Joe Biden notching key wins and reassuring investors of his place amid the top candidates in the Democratic pool.

On the earnings front, Dialog Semiconductor, Legal & General and Lego Group report earnings. A final Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) for services in February comes from the euro zone, as well as retail sales for January.

