Barra: GM's North American vehicle production safe from coronavirus until late March

DETROIT — General Motors' North American vehicle production could be impacted by the coronavirus as early as this month.

GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra said Wednesday that the automaker has enough parts to continue production uninterrupted "deep into this month."

A task force of employees, she said, is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 epidemic and make contingency plans in an effort to reduce or eliminate production disruptions. She described the situation as "rapidly evolving."

"We're covered quite far into this month and every day they make that better, but it depends what happens around the world," Barra told reporters during an "EV Day" for the automaker. "The team will just keep adjusting."

The impact of the coronavirus on the auto industry has been widespread, including causing factories in South Korea, Japan and other countries to temporarily shutter or adjust production due to parts shortages.

The virus also has taken its toll on auto sales. Moody's Investor Service cut its global vehicle sales forecast last week due to the coronavirus to a decline of 2.5% in 2020 instead of a 0.9% drop.