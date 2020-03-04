Next budget moves will 'make or break' South African economy amid second recession in 2 years

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the crowd gathered at the Miki Yili Stadium, ahead of the celebrations for the 25th anniversary of Freedom Day, in Makhanda, Eastern Cape Province on April 27, 2019.

South Africa slid into its second recession in two years in the final quarter of 2019, as the economy shrank 1.4% following a revised 0.8% contraction in the third quarter.

This far surpassed the 0.1% quarter-on-quarter contraction anticipated by economists in a Reuters poll.

Figures from Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) confirmed that agriculture, transport and construction contracted on a quarterly basis by 7.6%, 7.2% and 5.9% respectively, while electricity declined by 4% and retail 3.8%.

GDP (gross domestic product) shrank 0.5% year-on-year in the fourth quarter following a 0.1% third-quarter expansion, and the South African economy posted an anemic 0.2% expansion across the calendar year, down from 0.8% in 2018. The Treasury has also cut its growth forecast to 0.9% for 2020.

What's more, the seasonally adjusted Absa PMI (purchasing managers' index), a closely-watched gauge of economic sentiment, dropped to 44.3 in February, the lowest reading since the economic recession in 2009.

South Africans continue to endure frequent blackouts, further hampering economic growth, and the country has been in energy deficit since 2005 owing to debt-laden state utility Eskom's failure to meet demand. Eskom has become reliant on state bailouts for survival.

"Other reforms and strategic plans talked up by the government have either not materialized at all or have been watered down, including bold talk of privatization and other measures to kick-start a non-state economy," NKC African Economics Senior Political Analyst Gary van Staden said in a research note Monday.

Sluggish performance in business activity and new sales orders offered further evidence that businesses are feeling the strain, while the headline data shows that purchasing managers do not yet see a light at the end of South Africa's economic tunnel.