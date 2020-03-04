Michael Jackson's 18-year-old son 'Blanket' bought this $2.6 million California home – take a look inside

Prince Michael Jackson II — who was famously nicknamed "Blanket" by his father, Michael Jackson — bought a home in Calabasas, California for $2.6 million.

The house is in a 24/7 guard-gated community. Jackson, 18, who has now changed his first name to Bigi, has famous neighbors including Dr. Dre, John Travolta and O.J. Simpson prosecutor Marcia Clark, Variety reports. Jackson's grandmother, Katherine Jackson, also lives nearby in the Estates at the Oaks community in Calabasas.

The 6,382 square foot house has six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms, according to Variety.

Take a look inside.