Michael Jackson's 18-year-old son 'Blanket' bought this $2.6 million California home – take a look inside

Inside Bigi 'Blanket' Jackson's $2.6 million California home
Prince Michael Jackson II — who was famously nicknamed "Blanket" by his father, Michael Jackson — bought a home in Calabasas, California for $2.6 million.

The house is in a 24/7 guard-gated community. Jackson, 18, who has now changed his first name to Bigi, has famous neighbors including Dr. Dre, John Travolta and O.J. Simpson prosecutor Marcia Clark, Variety reports. Jackson's grandmother, Katherine Jackson, also lives nearby in the Estates at the Oaks community in Calabasas.

The 6,382 square foot house has six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms, according to Variety

Take a look inside.

REWS MEDIA LLC

The home has hardwood floors and three fireplaces.

REWS MEDIA LLC

The formal dining room, living room and family rooms are located on the main floor.

REWS MEDIA LLC
REWS MEDIA LLC

The kitchen has updated appliances and an island.

REWS MEDIA LLC

In the backyard, there is a pool, spa and patio.

REWS MEDIA LLC

Jackson was the last to leave his grandmother's Calabasas estate — his sister Paris Jackson, 21, bought a house in Topanga, California for about $2 million in 2017, and the same year, his brother Michael Jackson Jr., 23, bought a home in Rancho Palos Verdes, California for about $2.2 million, according to Variety.

Inside a $23 million shark-infested mega-home
