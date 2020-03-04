Roberts signals he could side with liberals in Supreme Court abortion arguments

File photo: U.S. Supreme Court Police guard the building during a protest against anti-abortion legislation at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., May 21, 2019.

Chief Justice John Roberts left open the possibility that he could side with the Supreme Court's liberal wing during intensive, fact-based arguments on Wednesday in a high-profile abortion case.

A vote with the court's four liberal justices to strike down a Louisiana law regulating abortion providers would be a dramatic turnaround for the chief justice, who joined a dissenting opinion from the court's decision upholding a similar law in Texas just four years ago.

But Roberts suggested that he saw that decision as binding, which found that the Texas law had no medical benefits and placed an unconstitutional burden on women seeking abortion. Roberts twice said that the medical benefits for the Louisiana law would likely be the same.

The dispute concerns a Louisiana law that requires doctors who provide abortions to have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles of their clinic, a requirement that could limit the state to just one provider.

About one year ago, Roberts sided with the court's liberal members — Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor — to halt the law from going into effect while its challengers pursued their appeal.

The case was the first substantial abortion dispute to come before the top court since the confirmation of President Donald Trump's two appointees, Justice Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

It marks a significant test of how the court's new conservative majority will treat laws concerning abortion. How the court ultimately comes down could have an impact on the next presidential election, in a race in which Trump has boasted of his impact on the federal judiciary and sought to develop conservative credentials on abortion.

Gorsuch was unusually silent on Wednesday, asking no questions. Kavanaugh, for his part, quizzed Center for Reproductive Rights attorney Julie Rikelman about whether she believed that admitting privileges laws would be unconstitutional in every state, not just Louisiana and Texas. She said she believed they would be.

Notably, the case bears a striking resemblance to one the Texas case the top court resolved just four years ago, Whole Woman's Health v. Hellerstedt.

The decision was handed down by a 5-3 vote, with the court's liberal wing in the majority. If the court comes down differently this time around, the quick reversal could demonstrate the importance of Trump's picks to reshaping the legal landscape for abortion.

The case is June Medical Services v. Russo, No. 18-1323.

