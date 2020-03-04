Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV

These high quality stocks bounce back the fastest after a market sell-off, Bernstein says

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
In this photo illustration the Netflix logo is seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Rafael Henrique | SOPA Images | Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

It's rare for certain high-quality stocks to come at a discount, but the recent coronavirus-driven market weakness has pulled back big names that are poised to rebound, according to Bernstein. 