The market is rallying now, but these indicators will show when the selling is really over

The market's swift decline from record highs sparked by the coronavirus outbreak has left investors wondering when the bleeding will stop.

On Feb. 19, the S&P 500 hit an all-time high. Just a week later, the broad market average traded in a correction — down more than 10% from those levels. It was the fastest drop from an all-time high into correction levels for the S&P 500 on record.

Since then, stocks have tried to recover from the sell-off. The S&P 500 on Monday notched its biggest one-day gain since August 2011. The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its biggest one-day point gain ever that day. However, strategists at RBC Capital Markets and Credit Suisse think some sentiment, technical and policy signals need to be triggered before a bottom can start forming.

"The S&P 500's late-February drop was not accompanied by true capitulation by equity investors," said Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets. "We haven't yet seen signs of extreme bearishness among institutional investors or retail investors."

In an investor note, Calvasina said sentiment among asset managers remains in "euphoric territory," judging by positioning in U.S. equity futures that allow investors to buy and sell at specified targets.

She added that similar positioning took place ahead of the sell-offs in the summer of 2019 and early 2018. This, Calvasina said, is a "testament to how extreme bullishness had become," suggesting a decline in positions that anticipate a rise in stocks is warranted for a meaningful market bottom to form.