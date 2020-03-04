Those recent market losses could help you save on taxes

skynesher

Recent market volatility may be bad news for your portfolio. The good news? Your tax bill. The recent market sell-off sent all three major equity indexes into the red over coronavirus fears. A strategy called tax-loss harvesting allows investors to use their biggest losers to reduce their taxes. This way, you deliberately incur losses in a taxable account and sell holdings that have fallen in value. You use your losses to offset capital gains from other appreciated assets you've sold. "Losses are valuable to the extent you have capital gains and $3,000 of ordinary income during the year," said Eric Bronnenkant, head of tax at robo-advisor Betterment. "The last week and a half, the market declined substantially, you might want to think about selling some investments to benefit from those losses," he said.

Loss harvesting fundamentals

Plummeting markets give you losses on paper, but you will need to realize them by selling some of your holdings while values are down. Book the loss by the end of the year, and you can use it to offset any capital gains you realized elsewhere within the portfolio. If your losses exceed your gains, you can apply up to $3,000 a year to offset ordinary income. Maintain your portfolio's allocation by purchasing an asset similar to the one you just sold — just make sure you don't run awry of the wash sale rule.

Wash sale missteps

In a wash sale, if you sell the security at a loss and buy an asset that's substantially identical to it within 30 days before or after the sale, the IRS won't let you claim the loss on your return. Wash sale rules apply to all the accounts in your household. For instance, if you sell a holding in your taxable account but buy it back in your 401(k), you've violated the wash sale rule. The same is true if you sell your loser in your brokerage account, but your spouse snaps it up elsewhere.

"The wash sale rule applies per taxpayer, and a married couple is a taxpayer," said Thomas Neuhoff, CPA at Henry & Peters in Tyler, Texas. "You need to keep up communication between the two." Dollar-cost averaging programs, in which you automatically invest into the market periodically, can also trip up investors. For instance, you sell a losing mutual fund, but you forget to look back into the last 30 days when you were automatically snapping up shares. In that case, you've triggered a wash sale. "You have to look backward, forward and across all accounts," said Neuhoff.

