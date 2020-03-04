How burnout inspired Toms founder Blake Mycoskie to start his next business

Toms Shoes founder Blake Mycoskie is on a new mission to help people help themselves.

After founding the shoe company in 2006, using a "buy one, give one," model that has seen 86 million pairs of shoes donated to those in need, Mycoskie sold a 50% stake to Bain Capital for $300 million in 2014 and stepped down as CEO in 2015.

But, despite the business making him personally wealthy, as well as helping millions, he realized he wasn't happy.

"After over a decade of building Toms and building what I believe is a beautiful company and had many friends and I got married and had kids and had this wonderful life," Mycoskie told CNBC.

"I kind of checked all the boxes that I was supposed to check (but) I found myself just exhausted. Burned out, really challenged with the pressures of modern living, constantly digitally distracted and just not really present with my friends, family and workers in the way I wanted to be," he said. He was also distressed about the increasing mental health issues in the U.S.

A discussion with his friend Pat Dossett during an annual male-bonding trip, organized by Mycoskie, helped to provide the answer.

"I said: 'If you could do anything in your life for work and you did not have to worry about money, what would you do?' And that's when Pat answered with an answer that was (about) really helping people live their best lives and helping take these (good) practices and habits and getting them to as many people as possible so they could really thrive. That was exactly what I was searching for myself," he told CNBC.

Mycoskie had started the yearly excursion in an effort to maintain close friendships, after a conversation with his father some years before. "He was a very successful doctor and had a great life and still does. But … one of the things that he regretted was he spent so much time focusing on his career and his family that he did not keep strong relationships with his male friends," Mycoskie told CNBC.