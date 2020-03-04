Tory Burch: 'I got my fair share of patronizing pats on the back when starting out'

Tory Burch, the fashion icon who launched a preppy-chic lifestyle brand in 2004 that now tops $1.5 billion in sales, is on a mission: to advance women empowerment and entrepreneurship by shattering stereotypes and creating new norms.

Inspired by her own experience as a working mother launching a business, in which she says she received her "own fair share of patronizing pats on the back," Burch started the Tory Burch Foundation in 2009. Its mission: to invest in the success and sustainability of women-owned small businesses so that every woman could fearlessly follow her dream.

In just little more than a decade, the foundation has been making huge strides toward that end. Through a program with Bank of America, the Tory Burch Foundation has provided $54 million in affordable loans to more than 2,800 women entrepreneurs. Ten thousand women have submitted their business plan to the foundation, and 50 fellows participate annually in the Tory Burch Fellowship Program — a one-year program designed for women entrepreneurs that provides the necessary support to grow a business, including access to capital, mentoring and networking opportunities and education.

On Thursday the foundation will host Embrace Ambition 2020 at Lincoln Center in New York City, an all-day event focusing on overcoming the negative attitudes about ambition in women and addressing other harmful stereotypes that impact gender, race and sexuality. Among this year's leaders, activists and performers who will be driving these powerful conversations are Ashley Judd, Gloria Steinem and Diane von Furstenberg.

This week CNBC spoke with Tory Burch — the American fashion mogul, businesswoman and philanthropist — about her foundation, what she believes are the biggest challenges women face today when it comes to chasing their ambitions, and the new norms she envisions for women in business.

What were the biggest challenges you faced being a woman and trying to get your fashion line off the ground?

I got my fair share of patronizing pats on the back when I was first starting out. I remember when I was meeting with potential investors — all of whom were men, by the way — I presented my business model, which had our foundation built into it. Purpose-led business was unheard of then, and it was dismissed as "charity work." They only made me more determined.