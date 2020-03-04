In bid to cut transport emissions, UK government wants to introduce lower carbon fuel to gas stations

The U.K. government is to consult on introducing a lower carbon fuel to gas stations, a move that could cut carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from the transport sector.

The fuel in question is called E10, which contains as much as 10% bioethanol in its mix. At the moment, E10 is not available in the U.K., although the government said Wednesday that the blend was used in a number of other countries including Germany, France and Finland.

Currently, unleaded petrol in the U.K. has up to 5% bioethanol in its mix, with this type of fuel called E5.

The government said the E10 blend could potentially reduce CO2 emissions from transport by 750,000 tons annually, which equates to removing approximately 350,000 cars off the road.

"The next 15 years will be absolutely crucial for slashing emissions from our roads, as we all start to feel the benefits of the transition to a zero-emission future," Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, said in a statement Wednesday.

"But before electric cars become the norm, we want to take advantage of reduced CO2 emissions today," he added. "This small switch to petrol containing bioethanol at 10% will help drivers across country reduce the environmental impact of every journey."