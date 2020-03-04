ValueAct's Jeffrey Ubben buys BP and says oil company can be 'part of the solution'

As the sustainable investing movement gains traction investors have increasingly shied away from traditional energy stocks. But ValueAct Capital's Jeffrey Ubben believes that oil and gas companies that are working to clean up their operations can belong in portfolios focused on sustainable companies.

The activist investor, who is the co-portfolio manager of the ValueAct Spring Fund, said that he's been buying shares of BP since the company is working to instate more environmentally-friendly policies.

"They can be part of the solution. They can move to carbon capture, and hydrogen and other things with their capital spend to become a company of the future," he told CNBC's David Faber on Wednesday.

From a more traditional investing perspective, he noted that the company has done a "great job" in the last three years financially and has a "fine" balance sheet.