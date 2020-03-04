Watch: Coronavirus task force holds press briefing as US death toll rises

[The stream is slated to start at 5:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Members of the task force created to address the deadly coronavirus outbreak are expected to hold a press briefing Wednesday at the White House.

Their remarks come hours after lawmakers unveiled more than $8 billion in emergency funding to address the spread of the virus. The House was expected to take up the supplemental spending proposal for a vote later in the day. Senate leaders hope to vote on the plan soon afterward.

The $8.3 billion plan for the emergency was revealed as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that at least 138 cases of coronavirus had been identified in the United States.

There are more than 95,000 cases worldwide, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the bulk of which are in China.

There have been at least 11 deaths in the United States from the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health officials.

The novel strain of coronavirus, which is believed to have originated in Wuhan in China's Hubei province, has roiled markets and led governments to take drastic actions as it rapidly spreads across the globe.

CNBC's Kevin Breuninger and Dan Mangan contributed to this report.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.