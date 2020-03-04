Yeshiva University in New York City cancels class after student tests positive for coronavirus

Yeshiva University in New York City said Wednesday it has canceled all classes on one of its Manhattan campuses after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

"We are taking every precaution by canceling all classes on Wilf Campus in Washington Heights," on Wednesday, the university said in a statement. "This precautionary step will allow us to work with city agencies and other professionals to best prepare our campus and ensure the uncompromised safety of our students, faculty and staff."

