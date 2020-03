A Boeing 777-222(ER) passenger plane belonging to the United Airlines taking off at Hong Kong International Airport on August 08 2018 in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Bernstein on Thursday cut its price targets across the board for airlines on Thursday, telling investors that declines go beyond the coronavirus outbreak as airline stocks are "becoming a call on global recession."

Shares of Delta Airlines, United Continental, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines each slid about 3% or more in premarket trading.