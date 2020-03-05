Travelers to Thailand are getting mixed messages on restrictions amid coronavirus

As Thailand works to contain the spread of the new coronavirus that has already infected more than 90,000 across the globe, authorities have sent conflicting messages about restrictions for travelers.

On Tuesday, Thailand's Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said in Facebook post that all visitors from "high-risk zones" would be required to quarantine themselves for 14 days, according to a Bangkok Post report. The post, which was quickly deleted "without explanation," reportedly mentioned Singapore, Japan, China and South Korea.

A day later, the Singapore branch of the Tourism Authority of Thailand said in a Facebook post that it has "not received any official government announcement on the quarantine/restriction for visitors from Singapore traveling to Thailand." The agency also said in a separate release on Mar. 3 that "Thailand does not recommend any travel or trade restrictions against China or other affected areas."

The mixed signals come as the coronavirus hits Thailand's tourism sector, which accounts for a significant proportion of the country's economy.

Thailand reported 4 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the the total to 47 cases since the start of the year, Reuters reported, citing the director-general of Thailand's Department of Disease Control. One fatality from the disease has been recorded so far.

A spokesperson from the Royal Thai Embassy in Singapore previously told CNBC that passengers arriving from Singapore "need not have to go for quarantine, if they are healthy."

Charnvirakul previously suggested scrapping visas-on-arrival for Chinese travelers, which was opposed by the tourism minister and private sector, according to the Bangkok Post.