Airbnb has a specific policy for coronavirus-related cancellations

The spread of the coronavirus to more than 70 countries is prompting people across the world to reconsider their travel plans — and in some cases, forcing them to.

Fears of becoming sick with the virus on vacation have led to a spike in demand for travel insurance, with consumers wanting a safety net if they end up having to cancel a trip.

But what happens if you need to cancel an Airbnb reservation? Ordinarily, bookings made through the platform fall into one of six categories that dictate how strict the cancellation policy is. These range from "flexible" to "super strict."

However, the company has rolled out a separate policy for bookings that need to be changed because of issues relating to the coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed to CNBC on Wednesday that Airbnb's "extenuating circumstances policy" applied to any reservation where the host or guest had to cancel the booking in order to comply with restrictions implemented by government or health authorities.

That means travelers or Airbnb hosts can change or cancel a booking free of charge if the booking is in a location impacted by containment measures, travel warnings or travel restrictions. Bookings in mainland China, South Korea and parts of northern Italy currently fall into that category.

Guests traveling from a severely affected area are also eligible to cancel their bookings for free.

Many governments, including the U.K., Australia and the U.S. have issued travel warnings advising their citizens not to travel to affected areas including China, South Korea and parts of Italy. But as the virus continues to spread to new regions, more destinations could soon become off limits.

People unable to travel because of flight cancelations relating to coronavirus are also able to cancel their Airbnb bookings without any charge under the extenuating circumstances policy.

It also applies to guests or hosts who had to alter their travel plans in order to "perform medical or disease control duties in connection with the COVID-19 outbreak," as well as anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 or suspected of being infected.