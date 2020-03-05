What to watch today: Dow to sink after Wednesday's 1,100-point surge with focus on coronavirus

BY THE NUMBERS

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) was up in premarket trade after the clothing retailer posted fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that beat estimates. American Eagle expects Q1 earnings of 20 to 22 cents per share, basically matching expectations. Splunk (SPLK) shares were under pressure in premarket trading after the software developer reported weak guidance on revenue for the first quarter and full fiscal year of 2021. Splunk also missed estimates on Q4 earnings. It beat on revenue. Marvell Technology shares were higher in the premarket after the semiconductor company posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and revenue. Marvell warned on Q1 revenue due to the impact of the coronavirus.

