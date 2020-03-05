GE warns on coronavirus, but charts point to double-digit rally ahead

General Electric is among the latest company to warn on the impact of coronavirus.

The industrial giant said Wednesday it expects a $300 million to $500 million hit to free cash flow in its first quarter, though reiterated full-year guidance.

"We didn't take a view with respect to the rest of the year," CEO Larry Culp told CNBC earlier Wednesday. "What we don't know clearly outweighs what we do know, but we'll take it as best we can."

One technical analyst says the stock charts have a positive lean, despite the fresh headwinds.

"GE's stock chart is a great example of a chart that's undergoing a positive trend change, and one way to monitor that is just looking at the slope of the 200-day moving average," JC O'Hara, chief market technician at MKM Partners, said Wednesday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

He points out that the 200-day moving average, which tracks the longer-term trend, had a negative slope in 2017 and 2018. After bottoming in 2019, it's begun to slowly creep upward.

"To me that's an indication of a positive trend change, and we're going to use that 200-day as our stop," O'Hara said. "We believe with these tailwinds provided by this positive trend change, we could see $12.50 for GE here."

GE closed Wednesday at $10.95 but opened Thursday's trading down more than 3% to $10.58. An increase to $12.50 implies 18% upside.

Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management, says GE's secular story remains strong — he points to its infrastructure and power generation businesses as possible catalysts. However, he does note the tenuous short-term position the company faces.

"If the coronavirus situation really dominates the story for the rest of the year, and we have a credit market seizure — in other words, they're going to have some cash flow problems and financing problems — that could be a much more serious problem for GE," Schlossberg said during the same segment.

Any weakness, though, presents an opportunity to Schlossberg.

"From a purely business point of view, it remains to be a buy-the-dip stock, and any kind of a move downward here is probably going to be reversed as soon as the coronavirus story goes away," he said.