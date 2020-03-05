JPMorgan is moving hundreds of traders to backup offices as Wall Street braces for coronavirus

People pass a sign for JPMorgan Chase at it's headquarters in Manhattan, New York City. Spencer Platt | Getty Images

JPMorgan Chase has begun sending hundreds of its traders and salespeople in New York and London to backup locations as Wall Street girds itself for the coronavirus. The bank plans on moving approximately half its sales and trading staff in New York and London to a pair of backup locations near each city, retaining the other half at the main headquarters, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Employees in New York may be sent to offices in Brooklyn or New Jersey, the person said. "We are starting to shift people as a precautionary measure at this stage, and one that we are beginning now as a way to ensure seamless execution over time," JPMorgan executives said Thursday in a staff memo. "Dividing our workforce into different locations improves our ability to serve clients continuously while reducing the health risks associated with physical contact should a case arise."

The move is the most high-profile example to date of the steps banks are taking to protect workers and prevent business disruptions amid the coronavirus outbreak. It appears that the virus has begun to impact the industry's employees: in London, HSBC cleared out a section of its Canary Wharf offices after a research department employee fell ill. In the U.S., Amazon and Facebook have both said that workers in Seattle have caught the coronavirus.

Working from home