JPMorgan says CEO Jamie Dimon is recuperating after emergency heart surgery

JPMorgan said Thursday that CEO Jamie Dimon is recuperating after having emergency heart surgery to repair an acute aortic dissection.

Co-presidents Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith sent the following statement to employees and shareholders which said that Dimon underwent successful emergency heart surgery and was alert and doing well.

"We want to let you know that Jamie experienced an acute aortic dissection this morning. He underwent successful emergency heart surgery to repair the dissection. The good news is that it was caught early and the surgery was successful. He is awake, alert and recovering well," the statement said.

Pinto and Smith will be jointly leading the company as Dimon recuperates, according to the statement.

An aortic dissection occurs when the inner layer of the large blood vessel branching off the heart tears, according to the Mayo Clinic, which says the condition can be fatal.

According to the statement, JPMorgan lead director Lee Raymond said that the board had been "fully briefed on these developments and has asked Daniel and Gordon to lead the company during this period, as Jamie recuperates."

Raymond added that the company has "exceptional leaders across our businesses and functions – led by our outstanding CEO and Co-Presidents. Our company will move forward together with confidence as we continue to serve our customers, clients, communities and shareholders."

Dimon presented at the company's annual investor day in late February.

"Just last week, the firm hosted our Investor Day, where we provided comprehensive updates on our strategy and priorities going forward. We will continue to execute on all of these plans," Pinto and Smith said in their statement.

Read the full statement from Pinto and Smith here:

Message from Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith

Dear Colleagues, Shareholders and Clients –



We want to let you know that Jamie experienced an acute aortic dissection this morning. He underwent successful emergency heart surgery to repair the dissection. The good news is that it was caught early and the surgery was successful. He is awake, alert and recovering well.



Our Lead Director, Lee Raymond, said today, "Our Board has been fully briefed on these developments and has asked Daniel and Gordon to lead the company during this period, as Jamie recuperates. We have exceptional leaders across our businesses and functions – led by our outstanding CEO and Co-Presidents. Our company will move forward together with confidence as we continue to serve our customers, clients, communities and shareholders."



As Co-Presidents and Chief Operating Officers, we have been working hand-in-hand with Jamie and the Board over the past two years to help lead our company. This is in addition to directly running the firm's Corporate & Investment Bank and Consumer & Community Banking businesses, which represent the majority of the firm's businesses. We have also been deeply involved in all of the critical firmwide functions.



Just last week, the firm hosted our Investor Day, where we provided comprehensive updates on our strategy and priorities going forward. We will continue to execute on all of these plans.



As we always have done, this is a time for all of us to stay focused on our important responsibilities. We know you all join us in wishing Jamie our very best and a smooth and speedy recovery.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.