The needle is moving on how millennial women save for retirement. Here's why.

golero | Getty Images

How to shed investing fears

Tori Dunlap of Her First $100K says women need to get over the idea that investing is scary, because it's essential to retirement planning. Jon Cardenas

Here's Dunlap's main takeaway: Investing is not scary — at least, it doesn't have to be — and if you want to retire someday, it's essential. Dunlap, 25, is the founder of Her First $100k, a financial information platform for millennial women, and her mission is to help women get rich. She takes it seriously, and she doesn't brush away her own privileged past. "I was lucky to have a great financial education from my parents," she said, who helped her graduate from college debt-free. Since she grew up thinking everyone knew how to invest, how to save and how not to take on credit card debt, it was a bit of a shock to find out that a lot of women were clueless.

Get comfortable being uncomfortable. That's where the real transformation is. Tori Dunlap

Even though women are talking more about money, we still have a way to go. "What we're not talking about is the investing gap," Dunlap said. "The No. 1 fear is [investing] incorrectly," Dunlap said. Speaking as someone who started crushing financial goals early, Dunlap is the voice of financial confidence — and cold hard math — for women. "You're not going to be able to retire if you don't invest," she said. "If [your money] is sitting in a savings account, it's not going to grow."

Money management is self care

Dunlap thinks people are missing the point when they call bubble baths or face masks, which she admits to loving, a form of self-care. They are, in fact, self-soothers. "True self care is hard," Dunlap said. "Things like eating healthy, going to the gym, having hard conversations with friends, setting boundaries, checking in on your money, going to therapy." Similar to the way ostriches bury their heads in the sand, some women act as if their problems don't exist. They say things like, "Investing is for rich people, so I'm not going to do it," or "I'll do it next year — when I make more money, or when I'm not in debt." These attitudes can really harm your finances. Investing, frankly, can't wait, says Dunlap. "Get comfortable being uncomfortable," she added. "That's where the real transformation is."

A money space for women

Hannah Levy, 33, says money is a complicated thing that touches every part of our lives. Source: Hannah Levy