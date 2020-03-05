OPEC+ meets to decide whether to cut output as coronavirus hits demand

Oil producing group OPEC begins a two-day meeting Thursday, along with its non-OPEC allies led by Russia, to decide whether to extend and deepen oil production cuts.

The meeting of the 14-member group OPEC and 10 non-member allies, known collectively as OPEC+, is taking place in Vienna, Austria.

The gathering comes as oil prices are under pressure from weaker demand amid the coronavirus outbreak; demand last year had already been shaken by the trade war between the U.S. and China.

OPEC and non-OPEC producers, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, first committed to curtailing their collective oil production policy back in 2016 in an effort to bolster prices, with the deal coming into force in January 2017.

In December 2019, it was extended and the alliance agreed to curb oil output by approximately 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd). Saudi Arabia then opted then to cut its own production for three months by an additional 400,000 b/d should fellow members stick to their commitments.

In February, OPEC's joint technical committee (JTC) reportedly recommended a 600,000 bpd reduction in oil production, and an extension of the cuts to end-2020, to alleviate downward pressure on oil prices.

Russia said at the time that it had not yet decided whether to sign up to the additional cuts, however, and that position appears to have continued.

There are reports now that Saudi Arabia will push for as much as a 1.5 million bpd cut from the OPEC+ alliance but Russia's acquiescence is not a given.

Ahead of the OPEC meeting Thursday, a panel of oil ministers including those of Saudi Arabia and Russia, met to try to hammer out a preliminary agreement over an output cut, but this ended without agreement, Reuters reported, citing unnamed sources.