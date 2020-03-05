Stock market live updates: Futures point to 500-point loss, airline stocks fall

The recent bout of market volatility looks set to continue with U.S. stock futures pointing to losses across the board at the open, in a sharp reversal from Wednesday's stock surge. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is indicating a more than 500-point drop at the open, or a decline of just over 2%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are also set to open down more than 2%.

On Wednesday markets surged higher. The Dow gained 1,173 points for its second largest point gain in history, and its second more than 1,000-point gain in three sessions. The Dow's Monday gain of 1,294 is the largest on record. Former Vice President Joe Biden's strong Super Tuesday showing helped push stocks higher, since many on the Street regard Biden's policies as more market friendly than those of senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

