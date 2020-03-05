This is the most important money move that women aren't making

Recently, I invited some friends to my apartment to talk about money and I was surprised — and a bit alarmed — to learn that roughly half the group weren't investing their money. Not in a 401(k) or a Roth IRA or a robo-advisor. Not a single dollar. It can be hard to be friends with a personal finance reporter — I was so tempted to pull out my phone, bring up compound interest charts and lecture these smart women on how important it is to start investing in your 20s, which I'm guessing isn't exactly their definition of a good time. But my heart is in the right place: I want my friends to lead successful, prosperous lives. And that makes it hard to hold my tongue when people I love are making what I consider to be a serious mistake. Money talk is delicate. I don't want to come across as overbearing and condescending or out of touch with their financial realities. As easy as it is for me to tell people they should be investing, the reality is it can be a scary prospect for young people who already have so many other financial obligations. And it isn't always easy to change their preconceived notions of what investing is and why it's important. Investing makes me feel more secure, but some of the people I know relate it to gambling; they're more comfortable keeping their savings in cash. Others say they'll start investing when they earn more.

How to get started investing

Get comfortable with risk

Investing is the most valuable thing women can do, Krawcheck writes on her company's blog. While it's never bad to have a chunk of money set aside in a savings account, it can be detrimental to your long-term financial health if you're not also investing and earning higher returns on your money. Nationally, savings accounts earn 0.09% interest on average, while you can find some higher yield options around 2%. On the flip side, the S&P 500 has long-term average returns over 9%. Krawcheck says those lost returns are "a bigger drain" on a woman's net worth than the wage gap. "[Women] tend to leave more than 70% of our wealth in cash as opposed to investing it," Krawcheck previously told CNBC Make It. "For the typical professional woman, that can cost her hundreds of thousands — for some women, millions — of dollars over the course of their lives." Yes, your investments will experience increases and decreases as the market fluctuates and movements can often be dramatic. But investing for retirement is a long-term strategy. You're not looking to flip them to make a quick buck. Instead, you want to build wealth over decades.

Make contributions automatic

You don't need a ton of money to start investing, but you do want to regularly contribute to your account. And research shows that workers — especially low-wage workers — who automate their investments have more money saved and invested over the long term than those who don't. Automating your investments will ensure you not only keep building your balances, but that you are investing no matter what the stock market is doing. A 401(k) is an easy place to start with automation: You simply pick a percentage of your paycheck to contribute to your account each pay period. It's automatically transferred and you don't even get a chance to really miss the money. You can also sign up for an individual retirement account, such as a Roth IRA, and connect your bank account to it, so that funds are regularly transferred.

The earlier you start, the better