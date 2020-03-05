Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, FireEye, Johnson & Johnson and more

(This story is for subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:
Citi initiated the pharmaceutical, medical device and consumer packaged goods company and said it was bullish on the company's broad base of products.
"Johnson & Johnson is an $82 billion revenue global behemoth that has slowly recreated itself through M&A, divestitures, internal R&D and partnerships. While the results may not be instantaneous, there has been significant change. For example, five years ago the major drivers included diabetes management, Remicade, Zytiga, and Invokana, yet today they have been replaced by surgical and orthopaedic robotics, electrophysiology, Tremfya, Darzalex, and Erleada."
Deutsche Bank upgraded the discount retailer and said the company was a defensive stock and a double-digit earnings growth story.
"In our view, 4Q results represented the bottom as it relates to top-line and margin performance, with 1Q potentially being the last period of operating income compression as tariff, freight, and mix pressures turn to tailwinds in 2H. Execution and visibility have been poor over the past year, but we believe a consolidated team under one roof will improve merchandise assortment and reduce expenses while the threat of a return of shareholder activism has aided outlined guidance that is unlikely to be missed. DLTR is a defensive stock trading at its lows due to transitory factors and we believe now is the time to initiate a long position in a historically double-digit earnings growth story."