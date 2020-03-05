Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, FireEye, Johnson & Johnson and more

Deutsche Bank upgraded the discount retailer and said the company was a defensive stock and a double-digit earnings growth story.

"In our view, 4Q results represented the bottom as it relates to top-line and margin performance, with 1Q potentially being the last period of operating income compression as tariff, freight, and mix pressures turn to tailwinds in 2H. Execution and visibility have been poor over the past year, but we believe a consolidated team under one roof will improve merchandise assortment and reduce expenses while the threat of a return of shareholder activism has aided outlined guidance that is unlikely to be missed. DLTR is a defensive stock trading at its lows due to transitory factors and we believe now is the time to initiate a long position in a historically double-digit earnings growth story."