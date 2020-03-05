UBS says these stocks could offer big upside after recent declines

Colorants are added to base paint on the production line inside the PPG Industries paints and coatings factory in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

UBS shared with clients on Thursday a list of stocks it believes offers clients the chance for healthy returns with reduced risk by studying which names look cheap but still have healthy business fundamentals.

Using research from over 40 analysts, UBS highlighted a handful of equities trading close to the brokerage's downside scenarios and that could offer a shot at outsized returns and limited downside.

"We identify stocks that are trading close to our downside scenarios that offer attractive risk reward profiles," wrote Joseph Parkhill and Peter Lennox-King, product managers at UBS US Equity Product Management.

"We are not predicting the length of the current market shock or the depth of the economic impact of the current unfortunate coronavirus outbreak," they added. "Rather, we highlight a list of stocks that trade close to what we believe are robust downside cases, thereby offering an attractive risk-reward profile for the next 12 to 18 months."

To be sure, the analysts note that there are always risks for equity investing and that events like the spread of the coronavirus can always pose a threat to investment theses.

Here are a few of the stocks UBS Research highlighted: