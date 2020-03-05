Dow set to fall about 300 points at the open following Wednesday's surge

U.S. stock futures on Wednesday night pointed to a drop for stocks on Wall Street at the Thursday open.

As of 12:04 a.m. ET Thursday, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 189 points, signalling an implied opening drop of 295.86 points at the open. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures also pointed to declines for the two indexes at the open on Thursday.

The moves came amid a roller-coaster week for stocks on Wall Street, which saw the 30-stock Dow swinging 1,000 points or higher two times within three days. Following a Wednesday surge, the three major averages stateside moved out of correction territory, meaning they are now less than 10% down from their 52-week highs.