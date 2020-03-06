CBS, NBC renew PGA Tour golf for nine more years

Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates after sinking his putt to win on the 18th green during the final round of the 2019 Masters

The PGA Tour has struck a new, nine-year domestic media rights deal with ViacomCBS and Comcast's NBCUniversal that will keep weekend coverage of most tournaments on CBS and NBC.

The deal will value the total package of rights at about $700 million per year, more than a 70 percent increase over the PGA's prior rights agreement, said one of the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private.

CBS will broadcast an average of 19 tour events per year over the course of the deal and NBC will average eight. The new deal begins in 2022 and ends in 2030. Either CBS or NBC will televise all three FedExCup Playoffs events each year, starting with NBC in 2022 and generally alternating with CBS. The FedExCup is a season-long points competition culminating in three events to determine the FedExCup champion, who wins $15 million.

The PGA set up its cable, broadcast and digital rights to renew at the same time so that it could maximize revenue by negotiating with traditional media and digital players about rights renewal, said Rick Anderson, the PGA Tour's chief media officer. But after talking to the entire market, the PGA decided to stay with incumbent partners, Anderson said.

"Golf is a foundational sport for us," said Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports. "From the time we finish broadcasting college basketball to the time college football and the NFL begins, PGA golf is really our primary programming. To try to replace that with something anywhere close to as prestigious is really difficult."

The rights agreement is particularly important for ViacomCBS, which is stockpiling valuable sports rights while it looks to compete against much larger players including Disney, Comcast and Amazon. Both ViacomCBS and NBCUniversal are also interested in renewing their National Football League rights. Preliminary discussions on those renewals have already begun and will likely heat up after the NFL and players agree on a collective bargaining agreement.

"Sports programming becomes more and more valuable because of the audience it generates," McManus said. "We got our PGA Tour deal done. The NFL rights will be our next really big negotiation. It's a really big deal that we'll try to consummate."

The rights renewal also comes as a new golf league — the Premier Golf League — tries to recruit the biggest names in golf away from the PGA Tour, including Tiger Woods. Rory McIlroy has publicly stated he won't leave the PGA Tour for the new league. Brooks Koepka said last month that even huge pay packages from the PGL wouldn't be enough to take him away from the PGA unless many of his fellow top golfers also left.