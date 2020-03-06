Coronavirus live updates: Costco gets a sales bump, Egypt confirms 12 new cases

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates. All times below are in Eastern time. Global cases: More than 98,704, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Global deaths: At least 3,383, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

US cases: At least 233, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

US deaths: At least 12, according to the CDC and state health officials.

7:20 am: What to do if you are boarding a plane

A health worker sprays disinfectant inside a Vietnam Airlines airplane to protect from the recent coronavirus outbreak, at Noi Bai airport in Hanoi, Vietnam February 21, 2020. Kham | Reuters

The spread of coronavirus and cutbacks in domestic and international airline schedules continue to raise concerns and insecurities for those with travel plans for the next months. If your airline cancels your flight, your employer restricts business travel, or an organization cancels its scheduled conference, your decision about whether to go or stay home will be made for you. But if you're in the wait-and-see mode or decide to pack your bags and go, here's what medical experts say about avoiding germs while flying. —Baskas

7:15 am: Costco gets a sales boost from the coronavirus

People load Clorox into their car in the Costco parking lot after the first confirmed case of coronavirus was announced in New York State, in Brooklyn, New York, March 2, 2020. Andrew Kelly | Reuters

Costco reported stronger sales than analysts were expecting, thanks in part to a boost from consumers stocking up at its stores to prepare for the new coronavirus. Throngs of shoppers this past weekend and into this week have flocked to Costco stores across the country to stock up on water, paper towels, sanitizing wipes and other household goods. The company told analysts Thursday it has been receiving deliveries daily. It also said that in some instances, it is placing limits on how much people can purchase. "February sales benefited from an uptick in consumer demand in the fourth week of the reporting period," the company said. "We attribute this to concerns over the coronavirus." —Thomas

7:10 am: Egypt confirms 12 new cases on a cruise ship

Twelve new cases of coronavirus registered on a Nile cruise ship are all asymptomatic, the health ministry and World Health Organization said in a joint statement on Friday. The individuals are all Egyptian workers on the ship, which is heading to the southern city of Luxor, the statement said. The country had until now diagnosed three people with the virus, one of whom it said had fully recovered after receiving treatment. —Reuters

7:06 am: France's Macron urges tight limits on retirement home visits

French President Emmanuel Macron urged citizens to avoid visiting relatives in retirement homes to prevent exposing them to possible coronavirus infection. "We must avoid visiting our elderly relatives as much as possible," Macron said Friday during a visit to a retirement home in Paris. —Reuters

6:35 am: Iran says death toll rises by 17, to 124 people

Iran, which has one of the largest coronavirus outbreaks outside of China, reported a rise in its death toll to 124 people. A health ministry spokesman said in Tehran that there were 1,000-plus new infections, according to Reuters. —Clinch

5:35 am: Netherlands confirms first coronavirus-related death

The Netherlands' National Health Institute on Friday confirmed the country's first fatality as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. An 86-year-old man infected with coronavirus died in the port city of Rotterdam, health authorities said. As of Thursday, the WHO reported 38 cases of the coronavirus in the Netherlands. —Meredith

5:30 am: China invokes 'force majeure' to protect businesses — but companies may be in for a 'rude awakening'

Widespread disruption brought on by the coronavirus outbreak has hammered global supply chains and spurred Chinese companies to declare "force majeure" — a provision that exempts them from contractual obligations. But experts warn that such a move may not work. According to the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, a government-linked entity, China has issued 4,811 force majeure certificates as of Tuesday due to the epidemic. They covered contracts worth 373.7 billion Chinese yuan ($53.79 billion), state media Xinhua reported. —Tan

4:40 am: Vatican City reports first coronavirus case