Coronavirus live updates: Costco gets a sales bump, Egypt confirms 12 new cases

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates.
All times below are in Eastern time.
The spread of coronavirus and cutbacks in domestic and international airline schedules continue to raise concerns and insecurities for those with travel plans for the next months. If your airline cancels your flight, your employer restricts business travel, or an organization cancels its scheduled conference, your decision about whether to go or stay home will be made for you. But if you're in the wait-and-see mode or decide to pack your bags and go, here's what medical experts say about avoiding germs while flying. —Baskas
Costco reported stronger sales than analysts were expecting, thanks in part to a boost from consumers stocking up at its stores to prepare for the new coronavirus. Throngs of shoppers this past weekend and into this week have flocked to Costco stores across the country to stock up on water, paper towels, sanitizing wipes and other household goods. The company told analysts Thursday it has been receiving deliveries daily. It also said that in some instances, it is placing limits on how much people can purchase. "February sales benefited from an uptick in consumer demand in the fourth week of the reporting period," the company said. "We attribute this to concerns over the coronavirus." —Thomas
Twelve new cases of coronavirus registered on a Nile cruise ship are all asymptomatic, the health ministry and World Health Organization said in a joint statement on Friday. The individuals are all Egyptian workers on the ship, which is heading to the southern city of Luxor, the statement said. The country had until now diagnosed three people with the virus, one of whom it said had fully recovered after receiving treatment. —Reuters
French President Emmanuel Macron urged citizens to avoid visiting relatives in retirement homes to prevent exposing them to possible coronavirus infection. "We must avoid visiting our elderly relatives as much as possible," Macron said Friday during a visit to a retirement home in Paris. —Reuters
Iran, which has one of the largest coronavirus outbreaks outside of China, reported a rise in its death toll to 124 people. A health ministry spokesman said in Tehran that there were 1,000-plus new infections, according to Reuters. —Clinch
The Netherlands' National Health Institute on Friday confirmed the country's first fatality as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. An 86-year-old man infected with coronavirus died in the port city of Rotterdam, health authorities said. As of Thursday, the WHO reported 38 cases of the coronavirus in the Netherlands. —Meredith
Widespread disruption brought on by the coronavirus outbreak has hammered global supply chains and spurred Chinese companies to declare "force majeure" — a provision that exempts them from contractual obligations. But experts warn that such a move may not work. According to the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, a government-linked entity, China has issued 4,811 force majeure certificates as of Tuesday due to the epidemic. They covered contracts worth 373.7 billion Chinese yuan ($53.79 billion), state media Xinhua reported. —Tan
The Vatican on Friday confirmed its first case of the coronavirus, Reuters reported, with health authorities confirming outpatient services in Vatican City clinics had been suspended to sanitize areas. A spokesperson for the city-state added that Italian authorities had been informed of the confirmed case. As of Thursday, Italy had reported 3,089 cases of coronavirus, with 107 deaths. —Meredith
