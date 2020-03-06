Coronavirus live updates: S&P Global says $211 billion could be wiped out from Asia Pacific economies

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates. Global cases: At least 95,270, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization

Global deaths: At least 3,280, according to the latest figures from the WHO All times below are in Beijing time.

8:15 am: Crisis could wipe out $211 billion from Asia Pacific economies, S&P says

The coronavirus crisis could knock $211 billion from economies throughout Asia Pacific, S&P Global Ratings said in a report. It will particularly affect Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Singapore and Thailand which will "enter or flirt with recession," the report said. S&P Global Ratings also trimmed its growth forecast for China from 5.7% for 2020, to 4.8%.

7:45 am: First school closure in Australia

Australia shut down its first school, after a 16-year-old student in Sydney tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to Reuters. The Epping Boys High School in Sydney will be closed for at least a day, while almost 1,200 students and staff will be put under quarantine, the report said. Australia has 60 cases so far, and two deaths. All times below are in Eastern time.

5:56 pm: Santa Clara County confirms 7 community transmission cases

Santa Clara County public health officials have confirmed six new cases there, bringing the total number of infections in the northern California county to 20. Seven of the 20 cases have "no known travel or direct contact with other known cases," James Williams, director of emergency management, told reporters at a press conference. Santa Clara County Public Health Department Director Dr. Sara Cody said the county is recommending the cancellation of mass gatherings and other big events to help slow the spread of the outbreak. There were 53 cases in California as of Wednesday, according to the state health department, with dozens of new cases announced by public health officials Thursday. "Our cases to date indicate to us that the risk of exposure to the virus in our community is increasing," she said, adding that the number of cases are expected to rise. Employers are being asked to suspend all non-essential employee travel, keep employees from working more than arms-length from each other, allow more flexible sick leave policies and increase tele-commuting. —Kopecki

4:46 pm: San Francisco health officials say COVID-19 is 'spreading in the community'

San Francisco health officials announced the first two cases of COVID-19 in the city, and said they were unable to determine the source of the infections. The first patient is a man in his 90s who has underlying health conditions and is in "serious condition," San Francisco public health director Dr. Grant Colfax told reporters Thursday. The second person is a woman in her 40s who is in "fair" condition. "We do not know at this point how they were exposed to the virus, which suggests it is spreading in the community," he said in a statement. "We expected that to happen and are further investigating the circumstances of these patients' exposure." —Feuer

4:27 pm: Almost 300 million kids missing school because of the coronavirus, UNESCO says