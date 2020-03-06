Dollar bulls are using it as an insurance policy against the coronavirus impact

Despite a bumpy ride for the dollar over the last few days, one strategist told CNBC that it's one of the best places to park your money during the current market turmoil.

On Friday morning, the dollar index, which measures the greenback versus a basket of major currencies, was trading around 0.25% lower at 96.574. It comes after a month which saw the index gain around 2%, before falling back over 3% from its February high.

David Bloom, global head of FX strategy at HSBC, said currency traders should consider what the U.S. is "throwing" at the coronavirus outbreak.

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points on Tuesday in an attempt to mitigate some of the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis, and The House of Representatives passed a sweeping bill Wednesday allocating more than $8 billion in funds.

"You've got the best starting point, you've thrown 50 basis points at it, you're throwing billions at it, and everyone says, 'I'm bearish,'" Bloom told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Thursday.

According to Bloom, the Fed's surprise move actually made the dollar more appealing than other G-7 currencies like the euro. Usually, when a central bank cuts rates its currency falls; after the Fed's emergency rate cut Tuesday, the dollar index fell sharply.