European stocks set to open lower amid coronavirus volatility

European stocks are set to open lower Friday morning as the coronavirus outbreak keeps impacting businesses worldwide.

The FTSE 100 is seen down by 130 points at 6,575; the DAX 30 is set to start lower by 282 points at 11,662 and the CAC 40 is seen off by 130 points at 5,231; according to IG.

Global stocks have been hit by ongoing concerns over the outbreak. In Asia, equities traded mostly lower, with the main Japanese market down by more than 3%. Stateside, 78% of S&P constituents closed in correction territory on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the U.S. 10-year treasury yield – which serves as a benchmark for mortgages and other loans – has hit a record low Friday morning. Bond yields have tumbled this week as investors began pricing in further central bank action.

On Thursday, the U.K. registered its first death from coronavirus, while the death toll in Italy has hit 41, according to Reuters.

Elsewhere, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has pushed for a bigger-than-expected cut to output as it seeks to counter-balance the impact from the coronavirus outbreak. OPEC members will have a second day of discussions Friday in Vienna, Austria.

There are no earnings report to note Friday. In terms of data, there will be retail sales in Italy, trade balance numbers in France and industrial orders out of Germany throughout the morning.