Federal takeover of United Auto Workers union remains an option as corruption probe grows

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider speaks during a news conference March 6, 2020 to discuss charges against former UAW President Gary Jones in Detroit. U.S. Attorney's Office

A takeover of the United Auto Workers union by the U.S. government to eliminate a "culture of corruption and greed" remains an option, according to federal officials. U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said Thursday a civil racketeering case similar to one that led to a takeover and decades-long oversight of the Teamsters union is "one of the options" as federal prosecutors continue investigating corruption in the highest ranks of the UAW. Aside from implications for the union, a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, case could have political ramifications for the Trump administration. While the UAW has historically supported Democrats, President Donald Trump has touted the support of blue-collar workers in unions such as the UAW. For the union, government intervention could mean an upheaval of its leadership, operations and force the union into direct elections rather than caucuses, a process some believe has assisted the corruption. "That has worked well for the Teamsters," Schneider said Thursday during a news conference in Detroit to discuss unsealed charges against ex-UAW President Gary Jones. "I think that's something we should all pay attention to and could potentially be a good model here." Schneider said it would be "be premature" to comment any further as the investigation is ongoing. The multiyear probe has already led to 13 convictions, including 10 union affiliates and three Fiat Chrysler executives.

FBI agents finish loading materials into a truck out of the home of United Auto Workers President Gary Jones on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Michael Wayland / CNBC

Depending on how active a role the government were to take, the Detroit automakers could be directly dealing with government officials rather than elected union officials during negotiations, grievances and other discussions, according to attorney Edwin Stier, who led an anti-corruption task force for the Teamsters from 1999 to 2004. "The range of things the government has done over the years is a wide spectrum," said Stier, a former state and federal prosecutor based in New Jersey. Prior to working for the national Teamsters union, Stier was appointed a U.S. trustee of a corrupt local chapter of the Teamsters. He was responsible for all operations of the union. That compares to the national takeover of the Teamsters union that was more of an oversight and disciplinary. The Teamsters union is scheduled to end 30 years of government oversight this year following a consent decree to settle racketeering and corruption charges brought against union leaders in 1989. "What the government needs to do is to look at the problem that they've identified, determine whether or not its origins are systemic and if they're systemic, how do you make changes? Do you need to take over control of the union completely? Do you need to control some aspect of it?" Stier said. Although RICO is best known for being used against organized crime, it can be and has been used to prosecute widespread corruption in other organizations.

United Auto Workers (UAW) acting president Rory Gamble speaks to Reuters from his office in Southfield, Michigan, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook Rebecca Cook | Reuters