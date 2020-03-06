Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Lyft, Chipotle, BJ's & more

Citi initiated the online travel websites and said it sees a compelling opportunity.

"Second, OTAs capture a far larger share of the hotel market relative to any other vertical. We see three reasons for this: 1) OTA software adds more value for hotels versus airlines, rental cars, or experiences, 2) the hotel market is more fragmented allowing OTAs to capture a larger portion of the gross booking value and 3) with a large portion of standalone hotel purchases, it's easier for consumers to use an OTA. Third, using EV-EBITDA multiples for the travel segment can be challenging given divergent capital intensities, wide variances in EBITDA margins and differing leverage. As such, we prefer to value Booking, Expedia and TripAdvisor based on multiples of Adjusted EPS."