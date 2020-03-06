JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon expected to `fully recover,' source says

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan Chase, appears on CNBC's Squawk Box at the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 22nd, 2020.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is expected to "fully recover" after having an unplanned heart surgery on Thursday, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Dimon, 63, has been in touch with the bank's senior leaders Friday after an emergency procedure to repair an acute aortic dissection, said the person. The executive, who has led New York-based JPMorgan since 2006, suffered chest pains Thursday morning and checked into a hospital before the tear in his aorta worsened, this person said.

"We expect him to fully recover," said the person, who declined to be identified speaking about Dimon's health. "We talked to his doctors, and they are happy so far" with his progress, the person said, cautioning that with any such procedure, there could be unforeseen complications.

JPMorgan, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, will be led by co-presidents Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith as Dimon recuperates, the bank said late Thursday in a memo to employees. The bank called his surgery "successful."

