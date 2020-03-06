With 'no plan B,' OPEC+ awaits Russia's approval for biggest oil supply cut since 2008 crisis

The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) at the headquarters.

A group of some of the world's most powerful oil-producing nations has recommended the deepest production cuts since the global financial crisis, as intensifying concerns about China's fast-spreading coronavirus ratchets up the pressure on oil prices.

At a meeting in Vienna, Austria on Thursday, OPEC announced it had agreed to impose production cuts of 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) from the beginning of next month until the end of the year, with a meeting on June 9 to review this policy.

The deal is conditional on approval from Russia — a non-OPEC member. It will be applied on a pro-rata basis with core OPEC members set to cut 1 million bpd and non-OPEC partners expected to cut 500,000 bpd.

The broader alliance of OPEC and non-OPEC producers, sometimes referred to as OPEC+, will meet on Friday to discuss this proposal.

"It is truly a go big or go home moment for this organization," Helima Croft, head of global commodities strategy at RBC, told CNBC's Dan Murphy on Friday.

"Russia so far has not given their answer and so I think a lot is on the line. I mean, if Russia says no today, there are real questions about the viability of the OPEC+ arrangement."

International benchmark Brent crude traded at $49.12 Friday morning, down over 1.7%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $45.23, around 1.4% lower.

Brent has fallen almost 25% since climbing to a peak in early January, with WTI down more than 30% over the same time period.