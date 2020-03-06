NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. listed his Florida home for $3.7 million – take a look inside

Recently retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. has listed his home in Key West, Florida for $3.7 million. In 2009, he paid $2.4 million for the 3,306-square-foot house, according to property records.

Built in 1863, the five-bedroom and three-and-a-half-bathroom home has much of its original architecture, which is from the Civil War era, according to the listing.

Take a look inside.