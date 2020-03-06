Skip Navigation
NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. listed his Florida home for $3.7 million – take a look inside

Recently retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. has listed his home in Key West, Florida for $3.7 million. In 2009, he paid $2.4 million for the 3,306-square-foot house, according to property records. 

Built in 1863, the five-bedroom and three-and-a-half-bathroom home has much of its original architecture, which is from the Civil War era, according to the listing.

Take a look inside. 

Andre van Rensburg/Ocean Sotheby's International Realty

The kitchen was designed by Earnhardt to resemble a pirate ship, according to the listing. 

Andre van Rensburg/Ocean Sotheby's International Realty
Andre van Rensburg/Ocean Sotheby's International Realty

Also on the main floor, there's a living room with nautical-themed decor and a family room.

Andre van Rensburg/Ocean Sotheby's International Realty
Andre van Rensburg/Ocean Sotheby's International Realty

The second-floor master suite opens to porch. 

Andre van Rensburg/Ocean Sotheby's International Realty

Out back is a guest house and a pool, which is one of the deepest and largest in the Key West, according to Sotheby's International Realty.

Andre van Rensburg/Ocean Sotheby's International Realty

During his career, Earnhardt won NASCAR's Most Popular Driver award 16 times and retired from being a full-time NASCAR driver in 2017. He serves as an analyst for NBC Sports Group's NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series race coverage, as well as a contributor on NBC Sports Network's NASCAR America. 

Disclosure: NBCUniversal owns both CNBC and NBC Sports Group. 

