NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. listed his Florida home for $3.7 million – take a look inside

Recently retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. has listed his home in Key West, Florida for $3.7 million. In 2009, he paid $2.4 million for the 3,306-square-foot house, according to property records.
Built in 1863, the five-bedroom and three-and-a-half-bathroom home has much of its original architecture, which is from the Civil War era, according to the listing.
Take a look inside.
The kitchen was designed by Earnhardt to resemble a pirate ship, according to the listing.
Also on the main floor, there's a living room with nautical-themed decor and a family room.
The second-floor master suite opens to porch.
Out back is a guest house and a pool, which is one of the deepest and largest in the Key West, according to Sotheby's International Realty.
During his career, Earnhardt won NASCAR's Most Popular Driver award 16 times and retired from being a full-time NASCAR driver in 2017. He serves as an analyst for NBC Sports Group's NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series race coverage, as well as a contributor on NBC Sports Network's NASCAR America.
Disclosure: NBCUniversal owns both CNBC and NBC Sports Group.