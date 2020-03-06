Trump signs $8.3 billion emergency coronavirus spending package

President Donald Trump on Friday signed a sweeping spending bill to combat the spread of the new coronavirus, injecting billions of dollars into prevention efforts and research to quickly produce a vaccine for the deadly disease.

The $8.3 billion aid package was unveiled by appropriations leaders in Congress on Wednesday and sailed through the House and Senate by Thursday.

That speedy action by an otherwise bitterly divided Congress underscored just how seriously the government is taking the threat of the coronavirus. A slew of new cases have been confirmed in the U.S. in recent days, and health officials have warned that the virus is on the verge of becoming a pandemic.

The funding will help refund authorities already fighting to contain the outbreak and others as they gear up to protect themselves from it.

For states already battling more advanced outbreaks, like California and Washington, the funds should serve as much needed relief. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., said Thursday night her state will receive $11.5 million in funding to help the Washington State Department of Health respond to the crisis. The money will go to supporting public lab testing, isolation and quarantine costs, sanitization of public areas and tracking the virus, she said.

"I can tell you we need these funds. We need them now," Cantwell said in a statement.

The bill will also pay states through grant funding, some of which will be based on a partially population-based CDC formula.

Only three lawmakers voted against the bill: Reps. Ken Buck, R-Colo., and Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., in the House, and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., in the Senate.

Trump was expected to sign the bill at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta, but skipped plans to visit the CDC.