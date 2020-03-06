Job growth smashes expectations for February as unemployment falls back to 3.5%

Nonfarm payrolls grew far more than expected in February as companies continued to hire amid a growing coronavirus scare.
The Labor Department reported Friday that the U.S. economy added 273,000 new jobs during the month, while the unemployment rate was 3.5%, matching its lowest level in more than 50 years. An alternative measure of joblessness that counts those not looking for work and holding part-time jobs for economic reasons edged higher to 7%.
Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for payroll growth of 175,000 and a 3.5% jobless level. Average hourly earnings grew by 3% over the past year, in line with estimates, while the average work week, considered a key measure of productivity, nudge up to 34.4 hours.
There was more good news for the jobs market: the previous two months' estimates were revised higher by a total of 85,000. December moved up from 147,000 to 184,000, while January went from 225,000 to 273,000. Those revisions brought the three-month average up to a robust 243,000.
Despite the strong numbers,Wall Street was still heading for a negative open, though futures were off their lows for the morning.
Gains were spread across a multitude of sectors as the total employment level hit 158.8 million, near its December 2019 record.
Health care and social assistance led the way in job creation with 57,000 new positions. Food services and drinking places both added 53,000 while government employment grew by 45,000. Construction added 42,000, professional and technical services contributed 32,000 and finance rose by 26,000.
In the survey of households, employment rose by 126,00 while the ranks of the unemployed decreased by 105,000.
The jobs numbers took on particular importance in February as worries intensified over the economic impact from the novel coronavirus, though the report covered the time frame before worries over the disease's spread intensified.
Most of the indicators thus far have shown little damage. Jobless claims remain well within their recent trend, coming in at 216,000 in the latest reading Thursday. Job placement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas also reported Thursday that planned layoffs actually fell 16% from January. And key ISM readings on both manufacturing and services show companies still plan to hire.
"Now more than ever, we need to focus on the labor market data," said Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab. "The consumer has kind of kept things afloat."
Most of the consumer-related data points have been good, though the reports coming in now largely cover the early stages of the coronavirus scare and the sharp recent stock market volatility.
With the large measure of uncertainty around the disease, its impacts may be felt in increments rather than suddenly. But if cracks begin to form, the first notices likely will come in employment data.
"If we start to handle things the way they're handled in Italy and South Korea, closing schools and having mandated cancellations of travel and sporting events, I think there's no way we don't start to see it in the labor market and in consumer confidence and spending," Sonders said.
