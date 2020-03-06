Wall Street set to continue wild week as Dow futures point to more than 200 point opening drop

Futures on Thursday evening pointed to further declines for Wall Street on Friday as stocks stateside head toward the end of a turbulent trading week.

As of 10:39 p.m. ET Thursday, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 189 points, pointing to an implied drop of 225.28 points at Friday's open. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures also pointed to declines for the two indexes at the open on Friday.

Earlier in the session, Dow futures had briefly pointed to an opening drop of more than 300 points.

Meanwhile, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury continued to head lower after breaching below 0.9%. It last traded at 0.8276%.

Treasury yields saw sharp declines this week, continuing to touch new record lows after the Federal Reserve announced an unexpected 50 basis points cut from its benchmark interest rate. It was the central bank's first such emergency move since the financial crisis more than a decade ago.

"Bond King" and DoubleLine Capital CEO Jeffrey Gundlach told CNBC on Thursday that he believes the Fed panicked in cutting rates earlier this week.

"If we look at history, once the Fed does a panic, intermeeting rate cut, particularly when it's 50 basis points ... they typically cut pretty quickly again," Gundlach said. "I'm in the camp that the Fed is going to cut rates again, perhaps even in two weeks" during its regularly scheduled meeting.

The moves came amid a wild trading week on Wall Street which has seen stocks make big moves in both directions. The 30-stock Dow swung 1,000 points or higher twice within three days earlier this week.