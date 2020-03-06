[The stream is slated to start at 1:00 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

World Health Organization and Pan American Health Organization officials are holding a press conference to update the public on the coronavirus outbreak that has infected more than 100,000 people and killed 3,383 across the globe, according to Johns Hopkins University.

PAHO is the WHO's international health agency focused on the Americas. Dr. Carissa Etienne, director of PAHO and regional director for the Americas of the WHO, will join the call to brief the press on the coronavirus, which causes the disease named COVID-19.

On Tuesday, World Health Organization officials said COVID-19 kills 3.4% of reported cases globally. In comparison, the seasonal flu kills far fewer than 1% of those infected, they said. WHO officials announced on Monday that the number of new coronavirus cases outside China was almost nine times higher than that inside the country over a 24-hour period. They also increased the risk assessment of the coronavirus to "very high" late last week.

The organization has yet to classify the virus as a pandemic and has maintained that its attention is on containing the spread, although the virus has spread substantially beyond China and has now been found in more than 70 countries.

