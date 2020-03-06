Why saving $5 a day is better than $150 a month

While traditional financial advice typically frames saving and investing in terms of monthly goals, a more effective savings strategy might be to think daily.

People are four times more likely to start saving if they focus on saving $5 per day, rather than $150 each month, though they add up to the same amount in the end, research from Shlomo Benartzi and Hal Hershfield of the University of California, Los Angeles and Stephen Shu at the City, University of London finds.

That's because people are more likely to view the larger monthly number as an impossibility, while the smaller number feels more manageable, the researchers write. A "loss" of $5 in one day is more appealing because, well, it's smaller. It is more painful, psychologically, to "lose" a large sum of $150 to a savings account.

The researchers also found that framing saving in these more granular terms narrowed the participation gap between lower and higher income savers.