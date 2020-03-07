Brooklyn Nets and head coach Kenny Atkinson 'mutually part ways' after four seasons

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 29: Head coach Kenny Atkinson of the Brooklyn Nets reacts against the Miami Heat during the second half at American Airlines Arena on February 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Brooklyn Nets and head coach Kenny Atkinson have parted ways, the team announced on Saturday.

"After discussions with Kenny about the progress of the season, we mutually agreed that a coaching change would be in the best interest of the team. This was an extremely difficult decision, however the organization believes it is one that is necessary at this time," said General Manager Sean Marks in a statement.

"Kenny was instrumental in developing our players and building the identity and culture we have become known for over these past four seasons. The foundation he helped put into place here is one that we will continue to build on in the coming seasons. We are forever grateful for all of Kenny's hard work and dedication to the Nets and the Brooklyn community. Kenny, Laura and the Atkinson family will always remain a part of our Nets family and we wish them nothing but the best in the future."

Assistant coach Jacque Vaughn will take over as head coach for the remainder of the season.

Atkinson began as head coach for the Nets at the start of the 2016 season and remained for four seasons. Throughout his time with the Nets, he compiled a 118-190 record.