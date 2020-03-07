New York declares state of emergency over coronavirus outbreak

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo briefing on updates on spread of covid-19 in New York State at NYPA White Plains Office.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency on Saturday after the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York increased to 76.

Eleven of the cases are in New York City and 57 are in Westchester County. There are also signals of an ongoing spread, including a pair of cases in both Saratoga County and Rockland County, as well as four in Nassau County, according to the governor.

The slew of cases in Westchester County trace back to a lawyer from Westchester, who was the second confirmed case in the state.

An emergency declaration will allow the state to buy supplies and hire workers more quickly and easily to help the health departments monitoring patients under self-quarantine, Cuomo said during a briefing on Saturday at the state Capitol.

As of Friday, New York officials said that they've instructed about 4,000 people in the state to self-quarantine.

The coronavirus has infected more than 102,000 people worldwide and killed at least 3,491 as of Saturday.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.